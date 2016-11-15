Women on screen

By Chloe Hadavas, ’17 | Web exclusives 12.21.2016
Feminist film theorist Laura Mulvey honors Miriam Hansen with a look at Max Ophüls.

Cosmic cuisine

By Maureen Searcy | Inquiry 12.21.16 Video
Professor Wendy Freedman applies astrophysics expertise to the Latke-Hamantash Debate.

Auto-Tune on steroids

By Jeanie Chung | The University of Chicago Magazine 11.23.2016 Video
For Sam Pluta, music is the ultimate computer game.

Alumna faces a royal dilemma in “King Charles III”

By Laura Demanski, AM’94 | Web exclusives 11.21.2016
Rae Gray, AB’14, plays an antimonarchist in love with a prince at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Election reflections

By Susie Allen, AB’09 | Web exclusives 11.15.2016
Experts convene at the Institute of Politics to discuss Donald Trump’s unexpected victory.

LEGO star

By Susie Allen, AB’09 | Web exclusives 11.15.2016
How David Pickett, AB’07, built his dream career, brick by brick.

Man in the ring

By Jeanie Chung | Web exclusives 10.31.2016
Court Theatre’s Charles Newell gives Core students a director’s-eye view.

Yes, you can find a job you don’t hate

By Chloe Hadavas, ’17 | Web exclusives 10.31.2016
How to carve out your niche in the job market.

Chicago style

By Helen Gregg, AB’09 | Web exclusives 10.03.2016
How lawyer-turned-boutique-owner Tina Kourasis, JD’96, found a job that fits.

Architect Jeanne Gang on the complex geometries of Campus North

By Susie Allen, AB’09 | Web exclusives 09.20.2016 Video
A look inside UChicago’s newest residence hall.

How to be a superconnector

By Carrie Golus, AB’91, AM’93 | Web exclusives 09.13.2016
Consultant Marian Zizzo explains how to build your global network.

The ducks of Botany Pond

By Chloe Hadavas, ’17 | Web exclusives 08.31.2016
Sid Colton, AB’89, is writing a duckling bildungsroman, one Facebook post at a time.

You’re graduating. Now what?

By Chloe Hadavas, ’17 | Web exclusives 08.31.2016
What should rising fourth-years do if they’re unsure about the future?

Live from the conventions

By Susie Allen, AB’09 | Web exclusives 08.19.2016
CNN Politics reporter Tal Kopan, AB’09, takes you behind the curtain at the RNC and DNC.

Alumni News

Reunions June 2–5, 2016

In the News

Steve Froikin, AB'73
How Chicago's Fight to Ban Pay Toilets Relates to Today's City Protests

DNA Info, 12.12.2016
Saul Bellow, EX'39
Finding Wisdom in the Letters of Aging Writers

Atlantic, 12.11.2016
John Morris, LAB’33, AB’37
Celebrated Photo Editor John G. Morris Turns 100

Time, 12.07.2016

