Fall/16 | Volume 109, Number 1

Launched in 2007 with an anonymous $100 million gift, the Odyssey Scholarship Challenge has transformed financial aid in the College. Meet six of the young people whose lives were also changed.

Nobelist James Cronin twice expanded our sense of the possible, first in particle physics and then in astronomical observation.

In blues clubs, cocktail bars, and zoos, David Grazian, AM’96, PhD’00, investigates the artifice of authenticity.

Olufunmilayo Olopade is attacking cancer from all sides.

The Transcendental Meditation movement’s goals were utopian but life for its followers wasn’t always blissful, Claire Hoffman, AM’05, writes in a new memoir. Plus—“The Field of All Possibilities”: An excerpt from Greetings from Utopia Park: Surviving a Transcendent Childhood.