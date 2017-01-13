Zadie Smith’s rhythm in print

By Chloe Hadavas, ’17 | Web exclusives 01.13.2017
The renowned novelist discusses her fifth novel, Swing Time, with assistant professor Vu Tran.

CIA’s John Brennan talks Russia, Trump at I-House

By Susie Allen, AB’09 | Web exclusives 01.06.2017 Video
The spy agency’s director spoke the day before his first meeting with the president-elect.

TED with a twist

By Christian Belanger, ’17 | Web exclusives 01.04.2017
Eric Thurm, AB’14, serves up a wine-and-spirited lecture series.

Women on screen

By Chloe Hadavas, ’17 | Web exclusives 12.21.2016
Feminist film theorist Laura Mulvey honors Miriam Hansen with a look at Max Ophüls.

Cosmic cuisine

By Maureen Searcy | Inquiry 12.21.16 Video
Professor Wendy Freedman applies astrophysics expertise to the Latke-Hamantash Debate.

Auto-Tune on steroids

By Jeanie Chung | The University of Chicago Magazine 11.23.2016 Video
For Sam Pluta, music is the ultimate computer game.

Alumna faces a royal dilemma in “King Charles III”

By Laura Demanski, AM’94 | Web exclusives 11.21.2016
Rae Gray, AB’14, plays an antimonarchist in love with a prince at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Election reflections

By Susie Allen, AB’09 | Web exclusives 11.15.2016
Experts convene at the Institute of Politics to discuss Donald Trump’s unexpected victory.

In the News

Daniel Kay Hertz, MPP'15
These New Transit Signs Could Save Chicago Billions of Dollars

Chicago Magazine, 01.26.2017
Jack Sheaffer, AM'58, PhD'64
Jack Sheaffer, Founder of Engineering Firms, Dies at 85

Chicago Tribune, 01.26.2017
David Axelrod, AB'76
Reflections from Obama’s Chicago Team

Sun-Times, 01.16.2017

UChicago Magazine's Bookshelf

Numerical Simulation in Applied Geophysics
by Juan Enrique Santos
Added February, 2017

Submit your book to our GoodReads bookshelf

