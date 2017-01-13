Zadie Smith’s rhythm in printComments
The renowned novelist discusses her fifth novel, Swing Time, with assistant professor Vu Tran.
CIA's John Brennan talks Russia, Trump at I-House
The spy agency’s director spoke the day before his first meeting with the president-elect.
TED with a twist
Eric Thurm, AB’14, serves up a wine-and-spirited lecture series.
Women on screen
Feminist film theorist Laura Mulvey honors Miriam Hansen with a look at Max Ophüls.
Cosmic cuisine
Professor Wendy Freedman applies astrophysics expertise to the Latke-Hamantash Debate.
Auto-Tune on steroids
For Sam Pluta, music is the ultimate computer game.
Alumna faces a royal dilemma in "King Charles III"
Rae Gray, AB’14, plays an antimonarchist in love with a prince at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.
Election reflections
Experts convene at the Institute of Politics to discuss Donald Trump’s unexpected victory.