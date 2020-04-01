Women on screenComments
Feminist film theorist Laura Mulvey honors Miriam Hansen with a look at Max Ophüls.
Cosmic cuisine
Professor Wendy Freedman applies astrophysics expertise to the Latke-Hamantash Debate.
Auto-Tune on steroids
For Sam Pluta, music is the ultimate computer game.
Alumna faces a royal dilemma in "King Charles III"
Rae Gray, AB’14, plays an antimonarchist in love with a prince at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.
Election reflections
Experts convene at the Institute of Politics to discuss Donald Trump’s unexpected victory.
Man in the ring
Court Theatre’s Charles Newell gives Core students a director’s-eye view.
Yes, you can find a job you don't hate
How to carve out your niche in the job market.
Chicago style
How lawyer-turned-boutique-owner Tina Kourasis, JD’96, found a job that fits.
Architect Jeanne Gang on the complex geometries of Campus North
A look inside UChicago’s newest residence hall.