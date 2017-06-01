CIA’s John Brennan talks Russia, Trump at I-House

By Susie Allen, AB’09 | Web exclusives 01.06.2017 Video
The spy agency’s director spoke the day before his first meeting with the president-elect.

TED with a twist

By Christian Belanger, ’17 | Web exclusives 01.04.2017
Eric Thurm, AB’14, serves up a wine-and-spirited lecture series.

Women on screen

By Chloe Hadavas, ’17 | Web exclusives 12.21.2016
Feminist film theorist Laura Mulvey honors Miriam Hansen with a look at Max Ophüls.

Cosmic cuisine

By Maureen Searcy | Inquiry 12.21.16 Video
Professor Wendy Freedman applies astrophysics expertise to the Latke-Hamantash Debate.

Auto-Tune on steroids

By Jeanie Chung | The University of Chicago Magazine 11.23.2016 Video
For Sam Pluta, music is the ultimate computer game.

Alumna faces a royal dilemma in “King Charles III”

By Laura Demanski, AM’94 | Web exclusives 11.21.2016
Rae Gray, AB’14, plays an antimonarchist in love with a prince at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Election reflections

By Susie Allen, AB’09 | Web exclusives 11.15.2016
Experts convene at the Institute of Politics to discuss Donald Trump’s unexpected victory.

LEGO star

By Susie Allen, AB’09 | Web exclusives 11.15.2016
How David Pickett, AB’07, built his dream career, brick by brick.

Man in the ring

By Jeanie Chung | Web exclusives 10.31.2016
Court Theatre’s Charles Newell gives Core students a director’s-eye view.

Yes, you can find a job you don’t hate

By Chloe Hadavas, ’17 | Web exclusives 10.31.2016
How to carve out your niche in the job market.

Victor Lownes, AB'47
Victor Lownes, 88, Playboy Executive Who Shaped Company’s Libertine Ethic

New York Times, 01.12.2017
Carlos Végh, AM'84, PhD'87
Carlos Végh, New World Bank Chief Economist for Latin America and the Caribbean

The Financial, 01.12.2017
Rae Gray, AB'14
10 Must-See Shorts at This Year’s Festival

IndieWire, 01.10.2017

